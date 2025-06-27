100-Word Insight: Puri Shankaracharya Placated

During the BJD regime, Puri Govardhan Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati was very upset at being neglected during key discussions and decision making process. Everyone expected a change when the regime change occurred a year ago. But, it did not happen.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

After Shankaracharya lamented at being neglected again and vented his ire yesterday, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan rushed to calm him down. Later in the morning today, Union Minister Dharmendra visited Govardhan Peeth and sought his blessings.

Hours later, Odisha CM Mohan Majhi visited the Peeth and sought his blessings, reviving strong hopes of reconciliation between the Math and Government.