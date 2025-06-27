Odisha CM Mohan Majhi attends Ratha Jatra in Puri

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended Lord Jagannath’s Ratha Jatra in Puri on Friday. This is the second time that Majhi participated in the annual festival as the Chief Minister of Odisha.

Majhi along with Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat released the Special Edition of ‘Utkala Prasanga’ on the auspicious occasion of Ratha Jatra.

Apart from extending his heartfelt wishes to devotees on the occasion of Ratha Jatra 2025, the Odisha CM also inaugurated the Tanka Torani outlet of Odisha police and distributed Tanka Torani to the devotees.

The Chief Minister earlier warmly welcomed devotees to Puri, urging them to participate in the Rath Jatra with discipline and devotion.

Later, the CM met Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati at Govardhan Peeth and sought his blessings.