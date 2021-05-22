100-Word Edit: Uttar Pradesh Model of Covid Testing

In the last one week, the number of daily Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh has drastically declined. But, that’s not related to testing, as UP continues to lead in terms of sample testing.

Uttar Pradesh has been testing more than 2.5 lakh samples everyday including door-to-door testing in rural areas, while maintaining the TPR below 2.5%. The daily Covid cases range between 5000 – 7000.

On May 18, Uttar Pradesh tested 299,928 samples while the testing stood at 289,210 and 291,491 in the last couple of days. The Uttar Pradesh Model focused on Tracking, Tracing and Testing to flatten the curve.