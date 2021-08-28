100-Word Edit: One Crore Covid Vaccination in a Day

A milestone has been achieved yesterday with the vaccination of one crore people across India – a big step forward in the fight against Covid-19. Uttar Pradesh contributed the most by administering 28,62,649 jabs.

Karnataka (10,79,588 doses) and Maharashtra (984,117 doses) did their bit in achieving the target.

The Covid-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 62 crore doses, which is a good sign indeed. Vaccination may not prevent Covid, but is likely to reduce the severity – the only hope.