100-Word Edit: No Takers for BJD Sarapanch’s plea in Bhadrak

By TNI Bureau

She has been running from pillar to post, seeking speedy implementation of developmental projects in her Gram Panchayat in Bhadrak District. She has been contacting the concerned authorities over huge misappropriation of public money.

But, nobody pays heed to her letters or tweets. Ironically, she is a Sarapanch, affiliated to the ruling party. Neither the District Administration nor Media has responded to her plea yet.

As #MoSarakar under #5T is gaining momentum, Pritilata Samal expects her pleas to be heard. She has high hopes from CM Naveen Patnaik as well as #5T Secretary VK Pandian who talk about Women Empowerment.

TNI Bureau
