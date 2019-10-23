Govt hikes Minimum Support Price for Rabi Crops; Here’re the details

TNI Bureau: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved minimum support price (MSP)s of all rabi (winter-sown) crops for the 2019-20 crop year.
MSP is the rate at which the government buys grains from farmers.
Here’re the details
- MSP for wheat increased by Rs 85 per quintal from Rs 1,840 per quintal last year to Rs 1,925 per quintal for the 2019-20 rabi crop.
- Barley MSP increased by Rs 85 from Rs 1,440 per quintal last year to Rs 1,525 per quintal this year.
- MSP of masoor increased by Rs 325 from Rs 4,475 per quintal last year to Rs 4,800 per quintal for this year.
- MSP of gram hiked by Rs 255 from Rs 4,620 per quintal last year to Rs 4,875 per quintal for this year.
- Rapeseed/mustard MSP increased by Rs 225 from Rs 4,200 per quintal to Rs 4,425 per quintal for 2019-20 rabi crop.
- Safflower MSP hiked by Rs 270 from Rs 4,945 per quintal to Rs 5,215 per quintal for the current year.
