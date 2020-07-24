Huge! 1594 Covid-19 Positive Cases in Odisha; 732 in Ganjam

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported six deaths and biggest single-day spike of 1594 COVID-19 cases on Friday which took the tally of patients in the State to 22693, including 8148 active cases and 14392 recovered ones.

👉 Of the 1264 new cases, 1067 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 527 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest ever single day spike of 732 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 6 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 from Ganjam, 1 each from Bhadrak, Gajapati and Rayagada. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 120. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 70 in Ganjam District and 15 in Khordha.

👉 The deceased have been identified as Male 44, Female 59, Female 50 (All Ganjam), Male 71 (Rayagada), Male 53 (Gajapati) and Male 60 (Bhadrak).

👉 2 death due to other than COVID has been reported today, taking the Odisha toll to 33.

👉 Deaths due to other than COVID: A 75-year old male of Khordha district, passed away due to Intra cerebral hemorrhage & brainstem infarction. A 40-year old male of Nayagarh district, passed away due to Cancer of Stomach & Lungs.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khordha (320), Cuttack (136) and Bhadrak (60).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (732), Khordha (320), Cuttack (136), Bhadrak (60), Sundargarh (56), Boudh (41), Koraput (33), Mayurbhanj (32), Puri (30), Balasore (22), Keonjhar (20), Kandhamal (17), Sambalpur (13), Angul (10), Nayagarh (10), Malkangiri (9), Kendrapada (9), Bargarh (8), Jharsuguda (8), Balangir (6), Jajpur (5), Sonepur (4), Gajapati (3), Jagatsinghpur (3), Dhenkanal (2), Kalahandi (1) and Nuapada (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 6 (Ganjam 3, Bhadrak 1 Gajapati 1 Rayagada 1)

➡️ Other than COVID – 2

➡️ New Recoveries – 643

➡️ Samples Tested – 11647