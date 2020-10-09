100-Word Edit: Confusion over Bhubaneswar LPG Blast Casualties

By Sagar Satapathy
massive fire breaks out at Governer House Square petrol pump in Bhubaneswar
155

As per the official data, one person has died in Tuesday’s LPG Blast at a Fuel Pump in Bhubaneswar while another critically injured person is battling for life. One Technician is missing too.

However, there is a confusion over the exact death toll. At the end of Day 2, three bags of body parts and human flesh have been recovered, hinting at higher casualties.

DNA tests may reveal the number of casualties. The IOCL has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 8 lakh to kin of the deceased, Rs 4 lakh to critically injured and Rs 1 lakh to other injured.

