Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan dies at 74

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who recently underwent heart surgery at a Delhi hospital breathed his last on Thursday. He was 74.

The eight-time Lok Sabha member and current Rajya Sabha MP, Paswan was the sitting Cabinet Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

In 2000, Paswan formed the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) as its President. He was one of the country’s most noted Dalit leaders. He worked with both NDA and UPA.

Ram Vilas Paswan’s son & LJP president Chirag Paswan took to twitter to share this news today.

 

