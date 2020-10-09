TNI Morning News Headlines – October 9, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 2697 Covid-19 cases including 1576 quarantine and 1121 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 246839 including 216984 recoveries & 28811 active cases.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with 482 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (234) and Nuapada (153).

👉 Odisha conducts 45,169 COVID-19 tests including 5,868 (RTPCR), 39,219 (Antigen) and 82 (TrueNat) in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 4 each from Balasore & Khordha and 2 each from Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Kalahandi. Toll mounts to 991.

👉 Notification for Tirtol and Balasore by-polls issued. Filing of nominations to begin from today. Election Commission has allowed Covid-19 patients, elderly people over 80 years, Govt officials to cast their votes in postal ballots.

👉 Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty files criminal defamation case against OTV Ltd, its MD, News Editor for defaming him.

👉 A matriculation pass out student ends life after father fails to pay fee for Plus II admission in Kalahandi dist.

👉 Odisha former IPS Officer John Nayak succumbs to COVID-19.

👉 Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) in association with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched Cycles4Change campaign ‘Cyclegiri’.

👉 Jagannath Temple Administration begins process to reopen Puri Jagannath Temple.

India News

👉 46-year-old BJP leader Arjun Yadav shot dead in Haripur village in Powal area of Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

👉 ED finds no financial link between PFI and Bheem Army. The talks of Rs 100 crore hawala transactions via Mauritius found to be incorrect.

👉 India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 69-lakh mark with a spike of 70,496 new cases & 964 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 69,06,152 including 8,93,592 active cases, 59,06,070 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,06,490 deaths.

👉 11,68,705 samples tested for COVID-19 yesterday. Total 8,46,34,680 samples tested in the country up to 8th October: ICMR.

👉 RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate unchanged amid high inflation, GDP to fall by 9.5%. Modest recovery in 1st half of year could further strengthen in 2nd half.

👉 Marginal Standing Facility Rate & bank rate remains unchanged at 4.2% and the reverse repo rate stands unchanged at 3.35%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

👉 Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav grants bail by Jharkhand High Court in fodder scam case; will remain in Dumka treasury case.

👉 Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, Earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hit Kamjong, Manipur and magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Lahaul and Spiti in Himachal Pradesh today.

👉 Kerala: Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Thiruvananthapuram closed for devotees till October 15.

👉 PM Modi pays last respects to Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter’s residence.

👉 PM Modi greets Indian Foreign Service officers on IFS day.

World News

👉 Global COVID-19 cases surpass 36.4 million, deaths cross 1060860.

👉 Donald Trump refuses to participate in virtual presidential debate.