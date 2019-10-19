100-Word Edit: BJP’s IT Strategy fails to impress in Odisha

When it comes to IT strategy, BJP remains way ahead across India, but in Odisha. BJD, a late entrant, has outwitted the lackluster BJP IT Cell in Odisha, which is yet to adopt a perfect strategy to boost the party’s prospects and even failed to spread the word about Modi Government’s populist measures.

While experienced people are running the BJD IT Cell, BJP is losing out due to inexperience and short-sighted strategy. BJP IT Cell people are heavily using real and anonymous handles in bashing Naveen Patnaik, Media Houses & Journalists; but BJD is spreading positive work of the Govt.