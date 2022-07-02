Zubair sent to 14 days Judicial Custody; Cops say he got donations from Pakistan, Syria

Insight Bureau: A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed bail plea of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and sent him to 14-day judicial custody. Delhi Police on Saturday said Pravda Media, the parent company of Alt News, of which Zubair is the Director had received donations from Pakistan, Syria and other Gulf countries. FCRA Violation allegations also emerged against Zubair.

A total of about Rs 2,31,933 have been received by Pravda Media.

During social media analysis, Police noticed that Twitter handles supporting Mohammad Zubair after his arrest, were from Pakistan and middle eastern countries like UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait.

Similarly, Pravda Media received money with phone numbers or IP addresses outside India, were from locations including Bangkok, Manama, North-Holland, Singapore, Victoria, New York, England, Riyadh Region, Baladiyat ad Dawhah, Sharjah, Stockholm, Aichi, Central, Western and Eastern Provinces of UAE, Abu Dhabi, Washington DC, Kansas, New Jersey, Ontario, California, Texas, Lower Saxony, Bern, Dubai, Uusimaa, and Scotland.