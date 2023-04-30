PM Modi remembers D Prakash Rao on 100th Episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

TNI Bureau, New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 100th episode of his monthly radio broadcast “Mann ki Baat” on Sunday, stating that the programme has become a festival that celebrates India’s positivity and people. He mentioned that the radio show had given him a solution to connect with millions of Indians, making it a spiritual journey for him rather than just a programme.

In his address, Modi said that “Mann ki Baat” has become an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians, reflecting their ideas and opinions. The programme has become an important medium of learning for him, and he believes that the issues raised in “Mann Ki Baat” have transformed into people’s movements, be it the Swachh Bharat campaign, Khadi, or Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Prime Minister also said that the radio show has ensured that he is never cut-off from the people, as it has become an effective tool for public connect. During the 100th episode, Modi had a telephonic conversation with some people who were featured earlier on the broadcast for their unique initiatives.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also made the 100th episode a mega exercise in public connect, with senior party leaders and Union ministers listening to Modi’s address at different locations. The party had earlier announced that nearly four lakh venues would be set up across the country for people to listen to the broadcast.

Overall, the 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat” saw Prime Minister Modi reflecting on the success of the programme and how it has become a means of connecting with the people of India, making it a significant tool for public engagement.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

PM Modi remembers D Prakash Rao, the ‘Chai Wala’ of Cuttack, in the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” featured the story of the late D. Prakash Rao, a tea vendor from Cuttack who became a ‘Messiah’ for slum children by establishing a primary school called ‘Asha o Aswasana.’ Rao dedicated his life to providing education to underprivileged children and was recognized for his tireless efforts by receiving the Padma Shri from the then President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, in 2019.

During the 100th episode of “Mann Ki Baat,” Modi reminisced about Rao’s contribution to society and how he became a household name after being acknowledged by the Prime Minister. Modi also mentioned other silent heroes from across the country who have made significant contributions to society.

The Prime Minister reflected on how “Mann Ki Baat” has become an effective medium to ignite people’s movements on various issues such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Khadi promotion, nature-related concerns, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, and Amrit Sarovar.

In his address, Modi also highlighted the stories of Sanjay Kashyap, who runs Digital Libraries in the villages of Jharkhand, and Hemlata N.K., who helped many children through e-learning during the Covid-19 pandemic. He emphasized that “Mann Ki Baat” has referred to several such teachers who have made a difference in the lives of many.

The late D. Prakash Rao passed away in 2021 after battling long Covid-19-related ailments. However, his contributions and dedication to educating underprivileged children continue to inspire people across the country.