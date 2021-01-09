TNI Evening News Headlines – January 9, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 12 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 4 quarantine, 8 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 31732 in the Capital City.

➡️ 16 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha records 269 Covid-19 recoveries today. Total recovered cases of the State now stand at 327803.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik & Dharmendra Pradhan launched the much-awaited Bindu Sagar lake rejuvenation project.

➡️ Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan releases the Book – “India’s Women: Overcoming challenges, breaking barriers” at BJP headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Salil Panigrahi, among 30 NRIs and organisations who were conferred the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award on Saturday.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik includes on High Level Committee formed to mark Subhas Chandra Bose’s Birth Anniversary.

➡️ 31 teachers from Gajapati district tested positive for Covid within two days.

➡️ Newly-appointed Chief Justice of Orissa High Court, Justice S Muralidhar visits Puri Srimandir.

➡️ Centre grants Rs 4 cr for genetic improvement of fish at ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture (CIFA) in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ On-duty police personnel injured after a youth hurl bombs at Dalabhaga village in Cuttack.

India News

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive to begin from January 16.

➡️ PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review status of COVID-19 in the country.

➡️ Former Chief Minister of Gujarat and veteran Congress Leader Madhavsinh Solanki passes away at 93.

➡️ Former Project Director of the Nag Anti Tank Guided Missile programme and renowned DRDO scientist SS Mishra passes away. He was 72.

➡️ An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale, hit Kareri, Himachal Pradesh at 8:21 pm today: NCS.

➡️ NIA Court in Jammu grants bail to PDP Youth Wing President Waheed Ur Rehman Parra in a terror case.

➡️ India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja ruled out for six weeks after he suffered a dislocation and fracture of thumb.

World News

➡️Indonesia’s Sriwijaya Air flight with 62 passengers & 12 crew members on board feared crashed. Suspected debris had been found in the sea off the city.