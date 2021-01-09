Odia Entrepreneur Salil Panigrahi receives Pravasi Bharatiya Samman

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Salil Panigrahi, the Founder & Managing Director of Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts in Maldives has been awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman for 2021 by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

Panigrahi conferred with the Best Pravasi Bharatitya Award in the Tourism category.

He is credited with a dozen of resorts and plays a key role in building India-Maldives relations.

Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts,is a Maldives-based organization that has successfully created an up & coming Indian Ocean hospitality brand.

Salil Panigrahi, is among 30 NRIs and organisations who were conferred the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award on Saturday.

Salil Panigrahi originally hails from Bhubaneswar in Odisha. He has been staying in Maldives for 20 years.

