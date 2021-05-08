Veteran Journalist from Koraput D Sankar Rao Dies

TNI Bureau: Veteran Journalist from Koraput District, D. Sankar Rao passed away at the age of 75. He succumbed to Covid-19 during treatment at the Covid Ward of S.L.N Medical College & Hospital, Koraput.

D. Sankar Rao is survived by his wife, 3 sons and a daughter. His journalism career spanned over a period of 20 years after he took VRS from his Government job. He worked with Eenadu and Sakshi Media.

Unfortunately, he was fully vaccinated (double vaccination), but could not survive from the onslaught of Covid-19.

Senior BJP leader Bhrugu Baxipatra condoled the demise of D. Sankar Rao in a tweet.