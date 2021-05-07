100-Word Edit: Thank you Saptagiri

It’s a late post, but if I don’t write today, I won’t do any justice to the cause. Who knows it better than me what an Advance Life Support Ambulance means in Jeypore?
I lost my mother on April 22, 2019 as my relatives failed to get a proper ambulance to bring her back to Bhubaneswar on time. Almost two years later on April 16, 2021, Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka flagged off the ICU on Wheels that was purchased at Rs 58 lakh from his MPLADS Funds.
Thank you Saptagiri. The Ambulance will definitely save many lives in Koraput district.
Flagged off Advanced Life Support Ambulance (Ventilator Ambulance) provisioned under MPLADS funds, costing around Rs 58 Lakhs, for #Koraput District. Equipped with ventilator, other latest equipments this is ICU on wheels and will go a long way in saving many lives. Jay Jagannath pic.twitter.com/qSDmMhD1WO
— Saptagiri Ulaka (@saptagiriulaka) April 16, 2021
