TNI Morning News Headlines – September 25, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 4208 Covid-19 cases including 2462 quarantine and 1746 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 201096.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest 725 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (465) and Jajpur (237).

👉 Odisha conducts 52,882 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours including 44,514 Antigen, 8275 RT-PCR & 93 TruNat tests.

👉 Odisha reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths including 4 in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours, toll mounts to 767.

👉 Odisha State Planning Board Deputy Chairman and former Minister Sanjay Kumar Das Burma tests COVID-19 positive.

👉 274 ICU beds and 102 ventilators are vacant in Bhubaneswar.

India News

👉 Several farmers’ bodies have called for a Bharat Bandh on Friday, to protest against farm Bills. The shutdown has affected the normal life in several states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan etc.

👉 India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 58-lakh mark, death toll reaches 91,149 with spike of 86,052 cases & 1,141 deaths in last 24 hours.

👉 The total number of case now stands at 58,18,571 including 9,70,116 active cases, 47,56,165 cured/discharged/migrated & 92,290 deaths.

👉 More than 13.80 lakh tests were done in the last 24 hours.

👉 Amit Shah, others remember Deendayal Upadhyay on his Birth Anniversary.

👉 India’s Covid-19 Recovery rate continues to rise, crosses 81%.

👉 2 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed. Incriminating material, including arms & ammunition, recovered in Anantnag aea of J&K.

👉 Bollywood Drug Probe: Rakul Preet Singh reaches NCB office for questioning.

👉 Election Commission to announce Bihar assembly poll schedule today.

👉 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli fined for RCB’s slow over-rate against Kings XI Punjab. Kings XI Punjab beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs.