TNI Evening News Headlines – September 24, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha records 3779 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 550 from Khordha, 427 from Cuttack, 158 from Puri. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 161044.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 349 new COVID-19 cases including 120 Quarantine and 229 local contact cases: taking the total positive cases to 19893 in the Capital City.

👉 373 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Water Resources department submitted Rs 932 crore proposalfor Protection of River Embankments in Odisha.

👉 Rs 2 crore-brown sugar seizure in Balasore: In a first, Enforcement Directorate (ED) will probe money trail and money laundering angles of drug peddlers in Odisha.

👉 Miscreants loot over Rs 2 lakh in front of DCB Bank in Keonjhar town.

India News

👉 Veteran atomic scientist & former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission Sekhar Basu dies of Covid-19.

👉 Punjab: 4 people die, 4 others rescued from the debris of a building collapse in Dera Bassi area of Mohali. More victims trapped, rescue operation is underway.

👉 Kashmiri lawyer Babar Qadri shot dead in Srinagar by unidentified gunmen.

👉 Durga Puja Carnival will not be organised this year in West Bengal.

👉 Supreme Court issues notice to Centre and UPSC on plea filed by civil services aspirants seeking postponement of exam.

👉 Zoom announces several new features for more interactive video meets.

👉 IPL 13: RCB and KXIP players to wear black armbands in Dean Jones’ honour.

👉 Sushant Singh Rajput case: Bombay High Court to hear Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail pleas on September 29.

👉 Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s condition is critical; still on ventilator.

👉 Bollywood Drug Probe: Deepika Padukone to face NCB on Friday in drugs case.

👉 Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 14’ to premiere on October 3.

World

👉 Former Australian cricketer Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai. He was 59.