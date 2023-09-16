TNI Morning News Headlines – September 16, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids 30 places in Tamil Nadu, Telangana in ISIS radicalization and recruitment case.
➡️Encounter in Cuttack: Notorious criminal Manoj Moharana involved in dacoity injured.
➡️Idol of Maa Bhattarika was relocated before floodwater entered the temple in Cuttack district.
➡️A POCSO court in Balangir district today sentenced the headmaster of an upper primary school to 20 years of imprisonment for molesting a Class-IV girl in 2022.
➡️2 terrorists has been killed in the encounter at Kokernag in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Search operation in progress. Further details shall follow: J&K Police.
➡️Government hiked special additional excise duty on crude petroleum to Rs 10,000 per tonne from today.
➡️Special Parliament session to be held in old and new building from September 18-22.
➡️India strongly condemns assault on Sikh student in Canada, calls for prompt action.
➡️North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu at Knevichi airfield.
➡️TikTok fined $379 mn for failure to keep children’s data safe in EU.
