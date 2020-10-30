TNI Morning News Headlines – October 30, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 1547 Covid-19 cases including 891 quarantine and 656 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 288646 including 272038 recoveries & 15247 active cases.

👉 Khordha reported 159 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (98), Angul (95) and Jagatsinghpur (89).

👉 Odisha reports 11 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 3 from Khordha and 2 from Cuttack. Toll mounts to 1308.

👉 Early signs of winter set in Odisha as mercury levels drops below 15 degree Celcius in 4 cities. Sonepur records the lowest at 12.8 degree Celcius.

👉 In view of COVID-19 pandemic, annual Bali Jatra in Cuttack will not be organised this yearrestrictions will also be imposed on Boita Bandana, informs Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chaini.

👉 Odisha CM chairs State Level Bankers Committee meeting with different banks representatives, in Bhubaneswar yesterday; urges bankers to provide loan to farmers, SHGs.

👉 6 injured in bee attack near Bangiriposi ghat in Baripada.

👉 Odisha initiates the process for the preparation of a database of healthcare workers and Anganwadi workers for COVID-19 vaccination.

👉 Odisha Govt imposes fishing ban at Dhamara, Devi and Rusikulya river mouths from November 1 to May 31 in view of mass nesting of Olive Ridley turtles.

👉 The number has increased to 1,500 to 2,000 visitors per day at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar.

India News

👉 3 BJP workers killed in Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam.

👉 India reports 48,648 new COVID-19 cases & 563 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 80,88,851 including 5,94,386 active cases, 73,73,375 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,21,090 deaths.

👉 Total 10,77,28,088 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 29th October. Of these 11,64,648 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi wish people on the occasion of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi.

👉 Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ahmedabad. He is on a 2-day visit to Gujarat.

👉 India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 10.65 cr at present: Ministry of Health.

👉 Water sports begin with enthusiasm at Dal Lake maintaining COVID-19 safety norms.

👉 In Bihar, stage collapses at Congress public rallies at Bagahi Deoraj in West Champaran.

World News

👉 Global Covid-19 cases nearing 45 million mark.

👉 World condemns terrorist attack in France.