TNI Morning News Headlines – October 27, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 549 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 318 quarantine and 231 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 296 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (50).

➡️ Odisha reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Angul (1) and Kendujhar (1). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,318.

➡️ As many as 72,091 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ 3 Dance Bars in different places in Bhubaneswar sealed for allegedly engaging dancers without permission and violating Covid-19 guidelines.

➡️ Fishing ban in Odisha from November 1 for conservation of Olive Ridleys.

➡️ Banakalagi ritual of Lord Jagannath & siblings to be held today in Puri; No darshan at Srimandir for 4 hours from 4 PM to 8 PM.

India News

➡️ India reports 13,451 new COVID-19 cases, 14,021 recoveries & 585 deaths in last 24 hrs. Active caseload stands at 1,62,661 (lowest in 242 days).

➡️ 1,03,53,25,577 doses of COVID vaccine administered in the country so far, 55,89,124 in last 24 hrs.

➡️ A total of 60,19,01,543 samples were tested up to October 25; of which 11,31,826 were tested on October 25: Ministry of Health.

➡️ Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a financial compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of all five killed in Fire mishap.

➡️ Pegasus matter: Supreme Court appoint will appoint an expert committee headed by RV Raveendran, former Supreme Court Judge. Other members will be Alok Joshi and Sandeep Oberoi, whose function will be overseen by the Supreme Court.

➡️ Bombay High Court will resume hearing of the bail plea of Aryan Khan in connection with seizure of drugs on a cruise ship today.

➡️ Delhi’s air quality likely to enter ‘poor’ category due to rise in stubble burning incidents in neighbouring Punjab, Haryana: Government agencies.

➡️ Petrol, diesel prices rise again after two-day pause.

➡️ Rupee slips 6 paise to 75.02 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex inches 13.11 pts higher to 61,363.37 in opening session; Nifty up 1.70 pts to 18,270.10.

World News

➡️ Saudi Arabia sends $3 billion package to help out cash-strapped Pakistan.

➡️ Climate change: India lost $87bn due to natural disasters last year, says WMO.

➡️ Islamic State in Afghanistan could be able to attack US in 6 months: Pentagon official.

➡️ Joe Biden imposing new international travel vaccine rules, lifting restrictions.