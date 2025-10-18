TNI Morning News Headlines – October 18, 2025

📌Odisha Government enforces ‘No Gift Policy’ for Diwali and festive seasion in all offices and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).
📌Bihar girl raped, rescued in critical condition in Bhubaneswar. She is the ICU.
📌Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district reopens for tourists.
📌Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath flag-off first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Aerospace unit in Lucknow.
📌Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel congratulates BJP govt, security forces as 208 Naxalites surrender in Bastar.
📌Dhanteras celebrations begin with pomp & gaiety across India.
📌Delhi records minimum temperature of 19.6 deg C, AQI remains ‘poor’.
📌Punjab: A major train accident was averted near Sirhind railway station. All passengers were safely evacuated in time.
📌Indian compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam defeats Ella Gibson of Great Britain to win Bronze in World Cup Final at Nanjing, China.
📌8 people, including 3 Afghan Domestic Cricketers killed in Pakistani airstrikes in Urgun District of Paktita Province.
📌Afghanistan withdraws from the upcoming tri-series to be held in Lahore and Rawalpindi in November.
