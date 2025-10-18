Three Afghan Cricketers Killed in Suspected Pakistan Airstrike; Afghanistan Withdraws from Tri-Series

Kabul/Islamabad : The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Saturday announced its withdrawal from the upcoming T20 tri-series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka, following the deaths of three Afghan domestic cricketers in alleged Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika province.

In a statement shared on social media, the ACB identified the victims as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon — all domestic players from Urgun district — and condemned the attack as “a cowardly act carried out by the Pakistani regime.” The Board said that five other civilians were killed and seven more were injured in the strikes, which hit residential areas in Argun and Bermal districts near the Durand Line.

According to the ACB, the players had travelled to Sharana, the provincial capital, to participate in a friendly match and were killed after returning home. Calling the deaths a major loss for the country’s sports community, the Board extended condolences to the families of the victims and announced the cancellation of its participation in the Lahore- and Rawalpindi-based tri-series scheduled for November 5–29.

Afghanistan team captain Rashid Khan described the airstrikes as “barbaric and immoral,” saying the attacks killed women, children, and young athletes who dreamed of representing their country. “These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed,” he said, supporting the ACB’s decision to withdraw from the tournament.

Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have sharply escalated since October 11, when border clashes reportedly began after Afghan forces attacked Pakistani military posts. A brief 48-hour ceasefire collapsed after Pakistan allegedly launched retaliatory airstrikes on Afghan territory. The Taliban government in Kabul has denounced the strikes as a breach of sovereignty and a violation of the truce.

Afghanistan’s withdrawal is seen as a diplomatic and sporting setback for Pakistan, which has been trying to restore regular international fixtures at home. The decision also follows strained cricketing relations in South Asia, with India continuing to avoid bilateral series with Pakistan since 2012.