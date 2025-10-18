Odisha Government Enforces ‘No Gift Policy’ During Diwali and Other Festivals

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has adopted the Centre’s ‘No Gift Policy’, prohibiting the use of public funds for gifts and related expenses during Diwali and other festive occasions. The move follows a directive from the Union Ministry of Finance, issued on September 19, and aims to promote fiscal discipline and prevent unnecessary spending from the state exchequer.

In an official communication on Friday, the Finance Department instructed all government offices, departments, and public sector undertakings (PSUs) to strictly follow the guidelines. “No expenditure shall be incurred on gifts and related items for Diwali and other festivals,” the department stated, reiterating that government funds must not be used for sweets, mementoes, or similar purposes during the festive season.

The order mirrors the Ministry of Finance’s office memorandum, which bars central and state government institutions from spending on gift-giving or celebration-related items. Officials have been advised to ensure full compliance and to refrain from accepting or offering gifts in government offices.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida welcomed the decision and urged everyone not to bring gifts to her office. In a social media post, she wrote that, in keeping with the ‘No Gift Policy,’ there would be no exchange of gifts or related expenses in any government department or PSU.