TNI Morning News Headlines – November 27, 2024

➡️General darshan of the deities to be restricted from 5 pm to 10 pm in view of the Banakalagi ritual of Holy Trinity at Puri Srimandir today.
➡️IAS Sujata R Karthikeyan joins duty as Special Secretary of Finance Department after denial of leave extension application. She was on leave since May 31.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi held a meeting with an inter-ministerial central team who visited Odisha to assess the damage by Cyclone DANA.
➡️EAM Jaishankar meets counterparts of US, South Korea, Japan and Italy during G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.
➡️Missile scientist Dr Jaiteerth Raghavendra Joshi has been appointed as the new chief of BrahMos Aerospace.
➡️AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha to raise the issue of Sambhal violence.
➡️Cyclone Fengal: The cyclonic storm, which is centered in the Bay of Bengal, move towards Tamil Nadu.
➡️EC notifies by-polls for three Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh.
➡️Parliamentary panel to deliberate on Waqf (Amendment) Bill amendments today
➡️Air Quality remain in ‘severe category’ in Delhi.
➡️IndiGo issues travel advisory for flights to/from Chennai, Tuticorin, and Madurai, which continue to be impacted due to adverse weather conditions.
➡️No bribery charges against Gautam, Sagar Adani and other executives says Adani Group.
➡️The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) bans Olympic medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia for 4-years for refusing a dope test in March. The suspension to begin from April 23, 2024.
➡️Iskcon Bangladesh condemns the arrest of Sanatani leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, voicing concern over escalating attacks on Hindu monks.
➡️Russia is now largest supplier of crude oil to India, accounts for over 35%: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri.
➡️US President-elect Donald Trump has picked Indian-American scientist Jay Bhattacharya as the director of the National Institutes of Health.
➡️Israel and Lebanon agree to ceasefire deal, says Joe Biden. UK PM Keir Starmer welcomes ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah.
➡️Australia’s House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media.
