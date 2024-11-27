Ashwini Vaishnaw calls for stricter laws governing Social Media & OTT platforms

TNI Bureau: While addressing a Parliament Question during the ongoing session of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the urgent need to strengthen existing laws governing social media and OTT platforms.

Speaking on the issue, the Union Minister noted that due to the absence of such editorial oversight, social media has become a platform for freedom of press on one hand, but on the other hand, it has also become a space for uncontrolled expression, which often includes vulgar content.

Acknowledging the distinct cultural differences, Vaishnaw emphasized the cultural sensitivities of India vastly differ from those of the regions where these platforms were created. He urged everyone to come to a consensus on this matter.

The Minister also urged the Parliamentary Standing Committee to take up this important matter as a priority.