India qualify for ICC World Test Championship Final

TNI Bureau: India won the fourth and final Test against England in Ahmedabad by 25 runs and qualified for the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

With this, the Virat Kohli-led Team India clinched the four-match series 3-1 and back to the toppers of ICC Test Team Rankings (122).

England scored 205 runs in their first innings. In reply, India made 365-run first innings total to take a solid 160-run lead.

While Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin championed with the ball, Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar were outstanding with the bat.

Rishabh Pant was declared player of the match and Ravichandran Ashwin has been declared as the player of the Series.

Scores:

England 205 (Stokes 55, Lawrence 46; Axar 44/68, Ashwin 34/47, Siraj 2/45) & 135 (Lawrence 50, Root 30; Axar 5/48, Ashwin 5/47)

India 365 (Rohit 49, Pant 101, Washington 96, Axar 43; Anderson 3/44, Stokes 4/89, Leach 2/89)