100-Word Edit: Why Weekend Shutdown hits the Poor Most

You can’t blame the people for rushing to market on Friday to buy vegetables, milk etc. Don’t forget that most of them living under BPL don’t have fridge facilities like the affluent class who raise questions on them.

The Weekend Shutdown is no way helpful. Rather, it’s adding to the woes of common people who are already struggling after being hit by Corona Pandemic and the lockdown induced by it.

The street vendors are having a tough time due to Weekend Shutdown, as they were doing good business mostly in the Weekends only. They are left stranded by the “System”.