TNI Morning News Headlines – June 21, 2025

📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi leads International Yoga Day Celebration at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
📌Gopalpur gangrape case: Survivor identifies accused during Test Identification (TI) parade in Berhampur jail.
📌PM Narendra Modi yesterday flagged off 100 electric buses under Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) in Odisha.
📌ASHA worker on duty assaulted by drunk youths in Nayagarh,
📌PM Narendra Modi leads the nation in celebrating International Day of Yoga 2025, from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
📌President Droupadi Murmu joins others to perform Yoga at Dehradun, Uttarakhand.
📌BSF celebrates 11th International Day of Yoga with a grand session at iconic Attari-Wagah Border.
📌Gujarat: 2121 people hold yoga’s cobra pose for two minutes and nine seconds, create Guinness World Record.
📌Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) launches Rs 2.3 crore innovative projects start-up challenge.
📌Police arrests BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy in extortion case.
📌Olympic medal-winning Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra beats German rival Julian Weber to win first Diamond League Title in 2 years with powerful 88.16m throw.
📌International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Chief warns of Catastrophic Nuclear fallout from Israel-Iran Conflict.
Comments are closed.