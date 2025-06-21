TNI Morning News Headlines – June 21, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Narendra Modi leads the nation in celebrating International Day of Yoga 2025, from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi leads International Yoga Day Celebration at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
 
📌Gopalpur gangrape case: Survivor identifies accused during Test Identification (TI) parade in Berhampur jail.
 
📌PM Narendra Modi yesterday flagged off 100 electric buses under Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) in Odisha.
 
📌ASHA worker on duty assaulted by drunk youths in Nayagarh,
 
📌President Droupadi Murmu joins others to perform Yoga at Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

📌BSF celebrates 11th International Day of Yoga with a grand session at iconic Attari-Wagah Border.
 
📌Gujarat: 2121 people hold yoga’s cobra pose for two minutes and nine seconds, create Guinness World Record.
 
📌Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) launches Rs 2.3 crore innovative projects start-up challenge.
 
📌Police arrests BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy in extortion case.
 
📌Olympic medal-winning Indian javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra beats German rival Julian Weber to win first Diamond League Title in 2 years with powerful 88.16m throw.
 
📌International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Chief warns of Catastrophic Nuclear fallout from Israel-Iran Conflict.
