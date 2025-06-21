Waaree Energies Exits Odisha

Waaree Energies Limited, India’s largest manufacturer of Solar PV Modules, has decided to exit Odisha by withdrawing its proposed Rs 25,000-crore Solar Power Equipment Manufacturing Complex in Odisha’s Dhenkanal District, citing “execution delays”. It came as a massive setback to Odisha’s industrial growth plans at a time when the BJP Government completed one year in office.

The project had received approval from the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) of Odisha Government during Naveen Patnaik’s tenure in April 2023. Later, a ground-breaking ceremony (Bhoomi Pujan) was held in December 2024. However, the Odisha Government reportedly failed to expedite the process, leaving no options for Waaree to withdraw the project from the state.

Waaree is reportedly exploring alternative locations in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu after the failed initiative in Odisha.