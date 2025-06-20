TNI Evening News Headlines – June 20, 2025

📌PM Narendra Modi holds roadshow in Bhubaneswar, celebrating 1st Anniversary of BJP Government in Odisha, releases Odisha Vision Document-2036.
📌PM Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of 105 Development Projects worth over Rs 18,600 crore in Odisha.
📌BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik left for Mumbai; to undergo a surgery for cervical arthritis on June 22.
📌Arrested IAS Dhiman Chakma moves Orissa High Court seeking bail in Rs 10 lakh ‘bribery case’.
📌IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi faces fresh trouble as Orissa High Court dismisses petition in bribery case.
📌Orissa High Court dismissed IAS officer Bishnupada Sethi;s petition challenging CBI raid on his Bhubaneswar residence in connection with bribery case.
📌Odisha Government extends deadline for first round of UG admission process till June 21.
📌Water level of Subarnarekha and Brahmani rising amid heavy rain.
📌Ahmedabad plane crash: 220 victims identified through DNA tests, 202 bodies handed over to kin.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of development works worth over Rs 5,200 crore in Siwan, Bihar.
📌Delhi-Pune Air India flight suffers bird hit, return journey cancelled. Air India cancels 8 flights including 4 international flights.
📌Sivasubramanian Ramann takes charge as Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Chairperson: Finance Ministry.
📌England win toss, elect to bowl against India in the first Test of the five-match series at Leeds.
📌Israeli fighter jets strike missile manufacturing industrial sites in Iran.
📌Israel: Emergency workers clear debris in Beersheba after an Iranian missile attack.
