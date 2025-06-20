TNI Morning News Headlines – June 20, 2025

📌Security beefed up in Bhubaneswar ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Odisha visit today.
📌4 accused arrested in Gangrape and murder of minor tribal girl in Keonjhar.
📌BJD President Naveen Patnaik leaves for Mumbai. He will undergo a procedure for cervical arthritis on 22 June.
📌Construction of the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra for the upcoming Ratha Jatra is progressing swiftly.
📌National Secretary of Lok Sevak Mandal, Niranjan Rath passes away at 75. He was the former Printer and Publisher of ‘The Samaja’.
📌Diarrhoea situation under control in Odisha, says Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling.
📌Schools reopen in Odisha after summer vacation except in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.
📌Income Tax raids continue for second consecutive day at properties linked to Ex Odisha Minister Naba Das.
📌Government doctor Dr. Hemanta Kumar Maharana suspended for asking patients to buy medicines from private outlets in Dharmasala.
📌Odisha Government has initiated process for the revival of Bijayananda Cooperative Sugar Mill in Balangir district.
📌PM Narendra Modi to participate in massive International Yoga Day in Andhra Pradesh on June 21.
📌Bihar: PM Narendra Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train in Patliputra today.
📌Delhi Metro to begin operation at 4 am on International Yoga Day.
📌Woman Naxalite killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker.
📌Madurai-bound Indigo flight returns after mid-air snag.
📌PM Modi wishes President Droupadi Murmu on her birthday.
📌Air India to cut 38 international flights weekly suspends services on 3 overseas routes from June 21 to July 15 due to Boeing checks.
📌Rupee rises 15 paise to 86.58 against US dollar in early trade.
📌Indian student identified as Tanya Tyagi found dead under mysterious circumstances at a beach in Ottawa, Canada.
📌NASA puts off Sunday’s launch of Axiom-4 mission to International Space Station; new launch date to be announced.
Comments are closed.