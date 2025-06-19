TNI Evening News Headlines – June 19, 2025

📌Odisha Government declares second half holiday in Government offices in Bhubaneswar on June 20 in view of traffic congestion during PM Modi’s visit.
📌All Government and Private Schools in BMC & CMC areas in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will remain closed on June 20 in view of traffic restrictions during PM Modi’s visit.
📌Rising incidents of crime against Women in Odisha: Congress forms fact-finding team under Convenor Deepa Dasmunshi to visit Odisha.
📌Woman gangraped in Baripada. Accused entered the house and forcibly took her away before committing the crime.
📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi reviews arrangements at Janata Maidan ahead of PM Modi’s Bhubaneswar visit tomorrow.
📌PM Modi gifts ‘Made in Odisha’ Silver Filigree Clutch Purse to Governor General of Canada.
📌Fake foreign liquor seized in Rourkela during Excise raid, three arrested.
📌Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson says crashed Dreamliner was well-maintained, undergone last major check in June 2023.
📌Home Minister Amit Shah to review Chhattisgarh anti-Naxal operations, meet security personnel during 2-day visit.
📌Sonam, the prime accused in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case saved Raj’s number under a different name ‘Sanjay Verma’ to avoid suspicion.
📌A court in Shillong extended police custody of Sonam Raghuvanshi and her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha by two more days.
📌India’s Young Chess Sensation Divya Deshmukh defeats World Number One Hou Yifan.
📌North Korea fired around 10 artillery shells from its multiple rocket launcher system.
