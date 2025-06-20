Naveen leaves for Mumbai for Cervical Arthritis Treatment

TNI Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President & Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik left for Mumbai for treatment at a private hospital for cervical arthritis.

Naveen Patnaik will undergo a surgery for cervical arthritis at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai on June 22.

Before his departure, a large crowd of BJD leaders and party workers gathered outside Naveen Nivas and at Biju Patnaik International Airport to express their support and solidarity. They wished them a speedy recovery. Many women workers were seen getting emotional and crying.

In his absence, senior vice president of BJD Debi Prasad Mishra will co-ordinate activities and programmes of the party.