TNI Morning News Headlines – June 19, 2025

📌Income Tax raids on Late Odisha Minister Naba Das’ House. Raids continue at 20 locations in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar and Delhi.
📌A local court awards life term for killing two BJD leaders over political rivalry in Ganjam district 3 years back.
📌Traffic advisory issued for PM Modi’s Bhubaneswar visit on June 20.
📌Air India Crash: Samples of 210 victims matched and 187 mortals released.
📌PM Modi gifted traditional art form from Odisha, Pattachitra Painting to the President of Croatia, Zoran Milanović.
📌Polling underway for Assembly By-elections across 4 States-Nilambur seat in Kerala, the Ludhiana West seat in Punjab, the Kaliganj seat in West Bengal, and the Visavadar and Kadi seats in Gujarat.
📌Polling percentage till 9 am in Assembly by-polls: Visavadar: 12.10%, Kadi: 9.05%, Nilambur: 13.15%, Ludhiana West: 8.50% and Kaliganj: 10.83%.
📌Bollywood actor Dino Morea arrives at ED office to take part in investigation related to Rs 65 crore Mithi river desilting case.
📌Veteran actress Aruna Irani reveals private battle with breast cancer twice.
📌US resumes student visas for foreign students, but with a condition. All applicants will now have to give access to their social media accounts for review.
📌Donald Trump says he is ‘honoured’ to meet Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir.
📌Israel carries out strike near Iran’s Khondab Nuclear facility.
📌Russia warns US against military aid to Israel.
📌Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship explodes during static fire test.
