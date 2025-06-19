Congress slams Odisha Govt over rising atrocities against Women

TNI Bureau: In the wake of the horrific gang-rape incident of a college girl at Gopalpur beach in Ganjam district, All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba, Odisha Mahila Congress President Meenakshi Bahinipati and Cuttack MLA Sofiya Firdous addressed a press conference at the Congress headquarters in Delhi today.

Addressing a press conference Alka Lamba said, 15 rape cases are reported in Odisha every day, in 10 months, 4,500 daughters are pleading for justice in different places of the State.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The Congress on Thursday constituted a five-member fact-finding team under Convenor Deepa Dasmunshi to visit Odisha and submit a comprehensive report on rising atrocities against women in the State.