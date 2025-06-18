TNI Evening News Headlines – June 18, 2025

📌All Govt and Private Schools in BMC & CMC areas in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will remain closed on June 20, in view of traffic restrictions during PM Modi’s visit.
📌Kendra Sahitya Akademi Awards 2025: Dr. Rajkishore Padhi, Subrat Senapati nominated for their Odia literary works ‘Kete Phula Phutichi’ and ‘Kadamba Bana’.
📌Naveen Patnaik to undergo medical treatment for cervical arthritis at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, on June 22.
📌Crime Branch of Odisha Police arrested a person from Rayagada district for posting an AI-generated video of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in social media.
📌Water bottling unit sealed in Cuttack.
📌Diarrhoea outbreak continues in Jajpur. Out of 49 samples, 16 have tested positive for Vibrio cholerae.
📌Election Commission has reduced Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) delivery time to 15 days.
📌Centre launches Rs 3,000 FASTag annual pass for four-wheelers.
📌India launches Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian students to rescue stranded students in Iran via Armenia; 110 Indian students to arrive in New Delhi on Thursday.
📌BCCI has suffered a setback as Bombay High Court has upheld the arbitral accord to pay Rs 538 crore to the defunct IPL franchise Kochi Tuskers Kerala.
📌FIH Pro League: India women’s hockey team loses 0-2 in shootout against Argentina.
📌PM Modi arrives in Croatia, first Indian PM to visit Balkan Nation.
📌India and Croatia sign agreements in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Croatian Prime Minister, Andrej Plenković in Zagreb.
📌Donald Trump reiterates he stopped India-Pakistan War. Trump hails Indian PM Modi and Pak Army Chief Munir. Praises Pakistan; speaks about trade deal with India.
