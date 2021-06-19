TNI Morning News Headlines – June 19, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 3427 COVID-19 cases on Saturday including 1954 quarantine and 1473 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 553 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (396), Jajpur (346) and Balasore (261).

➡️ 42 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 8 from Ganjam, 6 from Khordha, 4 each from Cuttack, Puri and Sundargarh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 3,550.

➡️ Odisha-Born IAS Officer, DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra passes away at AIIMS, New Delhi while under going treatment for covid-related complications.

➡️ Senior IPS officer from Odisha and State Vigilance Director Debasis Panigrahi died of Covid-19 complications while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata; his mortal remains is being carried to Cuttack.

➡️ 7-member team of Young Tinker Academy from Odisha are selected to send their experiment to space via NASA’s SR-7 Rocket.

India News

➡️ India reports single day spike of 60,753 new COVID 19 cases, 97,743 recoveries and 1,647 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 2,98,23,546 including 7,60,019 active cases, 2,86,78,390 cured cases & 3,85,137 deaths.

➡️ Total of 27,23,88,783 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ A total of 38,92,07,637 samples were tested up to June 18. Of these, 19,02,009 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ Recovery Rate increases to 96.16%.

➡️ Over 28.50 cr vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far.

➡️ Induction of 36 Rafale aircraft into Indian Air Force by 2022 as per schedule, informs IAF Chief R K S Bhadauria.

➡️ J&K: Three terror associates arrested in Uri area of Baramulla.

➡️ Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla writes to chief secretaries of all States to ensure that there is no complacency in adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and in the test-track-treat-vaccination strategy.

➡️ New Indian IT Rules do not conform with international norms: UN Special Rapporteurs.

➡️ Milkha Singh: India’s ‘Flying Sikh’ dies from Covid; cremation will be held in Chandigarh at 5pm with State honours.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 177.7 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.84 Million.

➡️ India abstains from voting on UNGA Resolution on Myanmar.

➡️ Flash floods kill 10 people in Bhutan, 16 in Nepal, several missing.