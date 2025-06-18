TNI Morning News Headlines – June 18, 2025

📌Odisha CM Mohan Majhi assures ‘exemplary action’ in Gopalpur college student’s gang rape case.
📌Odisha: Sub-Inspector of Excise from Tangi arrested for demanding a monthly bribe of Rs 8,000 from a vendor.
📌Chhattisgarh: Brutal killings and mass abduction were reported from Bijapur district. Maoists killed 3 villagers, abducted 12, targeted a family connected to a surrendered Maoist.
📌Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad: So far, 163 DNA samples have been matched, and 124 bodies have been handed over to the respective families.
📌Ahmedabad plane crash: Last rites of AI pilot Sabharwal, crew members conducted.
📌Lone survivor of Ahmedabad Plane Crash Ramesh Vishwas Kumar discharged from Civil Hospital.
📌At G7 Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges global action against terrorism.
📌PM Narendra Modi meets Canadian counterpart Mark Carney. India, Canada agree to designate new high commissioners.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi poses with world leaders for a group photograph at the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada.
📌All security arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra.
📌Smriti Mandhana reclaims No. 1 spot in ICC women’s ODI batting rankings.
📌PM Modi and US President Donald Trump hold telephonic talks.
📌PM Modi concludes ‘productive’ visit to Canada after attending G7 Summit; departs for Croatia.
📌US President Trump will have a private Lunch with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday.
📌Iran-Israel conflict continues. Israeli strikes on Iran have killed 585 people and wounded 1,326 others.
📌Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom-4 mission to International Space Station postponed to June 22.
