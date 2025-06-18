Centre launches Rs 3,000 FASTag annual pass for four-wheelers

TNI Bureau: In a welcoming move for travellers, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday announced the launch of a FASTag-based annual pass of Rs 3,000 for four-wheelers with effect from August 15, 2025.

📌 The pass would be valid for one year up to 200 trips across national highway toll plazas, whichever comes first.

📌 FASTag-based annual pass is only applicable to private, non-commercial four-wheelers like cars, jeeps, and vans.

📌 The pass will be available via existing FASTag accounts.

📌 People can renew it via the Rajmarg Yatra app or official NHAI portals.