TNI Evening News Headlines – June 17, 2025

📌Odisha DGP directs Crime Branch probe in Gopalpur gangrape case.
📌Two youths died after consuming spurious liquor in Bhubaneswar; Excise SP seals liquor OFF shop.
📌Odisha on high alert over diarrhoea surge with 10% cholera-positive samples.
📌Low pressure to trigger rain over next 3 days in Odisha. Monsoon covers entire Odisha, says IMD.
📌Odisha Government announces plans to integrate ambulance services with Odisha Yatri mobile app.
📌Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond confirms that all schools in the State will reopen on June 20.
📌Puri Chhatisha Niyog Servitors extend invitation to Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik for Ratha Jatra.
📌Naxals kill three villagers in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh in Chhattisgarh.
📌Air India cancels Delhi-Paris flight after technical snag.
📌Air India cancels 66 flights to be operated with Boeing 787 Dreamliner between June 12 & June 17: DGCA statement.
📌Drugs worth Rs 8 crore seized in Assam, 1 arrested.
📌Union home secretary reviews security arrangements for Amarnath yatra that will start on July 3.
📌J&K: First batch of pilgrims return after completing Haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.
📌AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi seeks Government intervention to evacuate Indians stranded in Iraq.
📌AI plane crash: DNA samples of 163 victims matched with their family members so far; 124 bodies handed over to kin: Official.
📌Donald Trump warns Iran through Social Media Posts for unconditional surrender of Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei.
Comments are closed.