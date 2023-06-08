TNI Morning News Headlines – June 08, 2023

➡️ Balasore Train Mishap: Foreign doctor’s team from London to treat people who got injured in the horrific Balasore train mishap.

➡️ The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will declare the results of Plus Two Arts and Vocational streams today.

➡️Drug dealer shot dead by some miscreants in Thengahat area of Khordha district.

➡️Odisha Government appoints retired judge Justice Pramath Patnaik as the first Chairperson of the Odisha Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (OREAT).

➡️ Madhya Pradesh: Rescue operation by Army & NDRF continues to rescue 2.5 year old girl who fell into a borewell while playing, in Mungaoli village of Sehore district on June 6.

➡️Gitanjali Aiyar, one of the most popular news presenter of Doordarshan passed away.

➡️An armed assailant, in the guise of a lawyer, shot dead criminal Sanjeev Maheshwari Jeeva.

➡️The Union Government approved increased the minimum support price (msp) for Kharif crops for season 2023-24.

➡️Steve Smith and Travis Head shine against India on the first day of the World Test Championship 2023 final at the Oval London.

➡️Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal contributed to help the victims of the Odisha train accident.

➡️Sara Ali Khan enjoying success that her latest film release ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ has brought with actor Vicky kaushal.

➡️The Ukrainian Government allocated $41 million to provide drinking water to areas affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam.

➡️CNN Chief Chris Licht stepped down as the head of the channel last year.