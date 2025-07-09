TNI Morning News Headlines – July 9, 2025

📌Puri Ratha Jatra concludes peacefully, Mahaprasad at Puri Srimandir from today.
📌Serious breach of security at Puri Srimandir as 4 youths seen entering temple by scaling Meghanada Pacheri.
📌Odisha Drivers Mahasangh’s meeting with Minister concludes inconclusive, protest to continue.
📌Mahanadi swells in Odisha: Over 4.47 lakh cusecs water pass by Mundali.
📌Normal life in several parts of Odisha came to a standstill due to nationwide Bharat Bandh, called by 10 central trade unions.
📌Indian Navy successfully tested indigenous Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) from INS Kavaratti.
📌Three killed as bridge collapses in Gujarat’s Vadodara.
📌University Grants Commission (UGC) has warned that harassing juniors through informal WhatsApp groups to be treated as ragging.
📌Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Brazil’s highest civilian award, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross.
📌Bihar Bandh today; Mahagathbandhan holds state-wide protest, Rahul Gandhi joins stir in Patna.
📌IndiGo flight scheduled to travel from Indore to Raipur, returned after facing a mid-air technical issue.
📌PM Narendra Modi receives traditional welcome on his arrival in Windhoek, Namibia.
📌Alia Bhatt’s former secretary arrested for cheating actress of Rs 77 lakh.
📌Kerala nurse accused of Yemeni citizen’s murder to be executed on July 16.
📌Apple elevates Indian-origin Sabih Khan as chief operating officer.
📌Death toll in US Texas flash floods climbs to 109; over 160 missing.
📌US State Department slams India’s stance on Washington playing no role in ceasefire with Pakistan.
Comments are closed.