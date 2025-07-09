Talks with Govt Inconclusive; Drivers’ Protest in Odisha to Continue

TNI Bureau: The meeting of the Odisha Drivers Mahasangh with Odisha Transport Minister regarding their protest over fulfillment of demands concluded inconclusive.

“steering down” protest will continue as the four-hour long meeting between Transport Minister and the Odisha Drivers Mahasangh remains inconclusive.

According to Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, he had four-hour long meeting with the delegates of Odisha Drivers Mahasangh.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

An extensive discussion about the drivers’ demands including construction of restrooms on state highways and their appointment at various govt industries was held but the meeting remained inconclusive, informed the Minister.

However, measures will be taken to meet their demands, the Transport Minister assured.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised over the the absence of Prashant Menduli, the president of the association, in the meeting held in the Kharavala Building.

On the other hand, the “steering down” protest of the drivers entered second consecutive day today disrupting transportation services across the state.