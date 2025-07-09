Niladri Bije 2025: Deities return to Shrimandir

TNI Bureau: The Niladri Bije, the concluding ceremony of Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, concluded amid religious fervour at Puri Srimandir late on Tuesday night.

With the conclusion of the rituals, the holy trinity -Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra- returned to the Srimandir.

Accompanied by music and chants, the deities were brought back to the 12th century shrine from their respective chariots one after the other in a ceremonial Pahandi procession.

But, as per the tradition, Goddess Lakshmi prevented Lord Jagannath’s entry as she was upset at being left behind. However, in a playful exchange he appeased her with Rasagolas and was allowed to enter the temple.