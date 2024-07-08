TNI Morning News Headlines – July 08, 2024

➡️Ratha Jatra: Pulling of chariots of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra underway in Puri.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu on a morning walk at Puri Sea Beach.
➡️The State Government has initiated process to fill up 80,000 vacant posts under various departments in Odisha.
➡️The temblor occurred at 5:02 a.m. local time, measuring 3 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Ogasawara Village.
➡️PM Narendra Modi embarks on a three-day official visit to Russia and Austria to attend the Russian Federation for the 22nd Annual Summit and the Republic of Austria.
➡️Around 40 school students injured after a bus overturns near Pinjore in Haryana; Haryana Roadways suspends the driver and conductor.
➡️Supreme Court opens today after 50 days of summer vacation.
Related Posts
➡️Mumbai rains: NDRF deploy teams to ‘avert’ flood-like situation.
➡️Over 5,800 Amarnath pilgrims depart from Jammu base camp for Kashmir.
➡️Sensex declines 204.39 pts to 79,792.21 in early trade; Nifty dips 40.75 points to 24,283.10.
➡️Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.44 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Abhishek Sharma hits T20I Hundred vs Zimbabwe.
➡️At Least 16 Killed, 50 Injured in Israels Strike on School in Gaza.
➡️French PM Gabriel Attal announces his resignation after his coalition failed to win a majority in the parliament.
➡️Record-breaking heatwave threatens 130 million across US.
Comments are closed.