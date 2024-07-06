TNI Evening News Headlines – July 06, 2024

➡️ Servitors of Puri Srimandir performed the ‘Agyan Mala Bije’ rituals for the three chariots ahead of the World-famous Ratha Jatra tomorrow.
➡️President of India, Droupadi Murmu arrives in Bhubaneswar on a 4-day Odisha visit.
➡️Jagadguru Rambhadracharya is on a visit to Odisha and will be staying in Odisha during the Ratha Jatra.
➡️Odisha Government announced Holiday for Colleges and Universities on July 8.
➡️State Government will set up clod stores in all sub-divisions of Odisha for the benefit of farmers.
➡️A naval officer from Odisha’s Kendrapara district Lieutenant Bimal Ranjan Behera was conferred the Shaurya Chakra gallantry award.
➡️Decision on the opening of Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar will be taken at the next meeting of the committee on July 9: Justice Biswanath Rath.
➡️Budget Session of Parliament will begin on July 22 and continue till August 12. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget on July 23.
➡️NEET UG counselling deferred until further notice: National Media quoting official sources.
➡️Four terrorists and a soldier were killed in two separate confrontations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam area on Saturday.
➡️Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter started at Modergam Village of Kulgam District. Police and Security Forces are on the job: Kashmir Zone Police.
➡️Hathras stampede accused Devprakash Madhukar sent to 14-day judicial. Bhole Baba not arrested yet.
➡️PM Modi invites UK PM Keir Starmer for early visit to India.
➡️Rescue operations continue in Surat’s Pal area where a six-storey residential building collapsed earlier today.
➡️Paris Olympics-bound Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat wins women”s 50kg gold in Grand Prix of Spain, Madrid.
➡️India vs Zimbabwe T20I Highlights: Zimbabwe win by 13 runs in a low scoring game.
➡️A record number of 26 Indian-origin MPs are set to enter the UK Parliament after Friday’s General Election results.
