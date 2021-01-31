TNI Morning News Headlines – January 31, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 114 Covid-19 cases including 68 quarantine and 46 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 335072 including 331962 recoveries & 1151 active cases.

➡️ Sundargarh reports 21 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Bargarh (11).

➡️ Maoists abduct 2 Villagers from Gumma village in Kandhamal district on suspicion of Police Informer.

➡️ COVID vaccination to be suspended in Odisha for 3 days (on January 31, February 1, and February 2) in view of the pulse polio immunisation programme.

➡️ Mayurbhanj Premier League, a unique initiative by BJD kicks off at Baripada yesterday.

➡️ Jharaphula death case: Accused Rakesh Swain messaged girl’s family from her mobile phone on the fateful night from OYO Shiv Sai Guest House, Dharma Vihar in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Senior Clerk Lakhmipriya Behera of Malkangiri district dismissed from Government Job for using fake caste certificate.

India News

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India records 13,052 new COVID-19 cases and 127 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,07,46,183 including 1,68,784 active cases, 1,04,23,125 cured cases & 1,54,274 deaths.

➡️ A total of 19,58,37,408 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 29th January. Of these, 7,56,329 samples were tested yesterday.

➡️ Names of 20 soldiers including Colonel Santosh Babu who lost their lives in the Galwan valley clash on June 15 last year have been engraved on the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

➡️ Cinema Halls, Theatres and Multiplexes allowed to operate with 100% seating capacity from February 1.

➡️ Films & serials released on OTT platforms &digital newspapers don’t come under purview of Press Council Act, Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act or Censor Board: Union Min Prakash Javadekar.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will addresses ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today.

➡️ Cold wave sweeps Delhi with minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celsius: IMD.

➡️ Former TMC leaders including Rajib Banerjee and Baishali Dalmiya joined BJP in Delhi.

➡️ West Bengal: BCCI Chief Sourav Ganguly discharged from Apollo Hospital in Kolkata following angioplasty.