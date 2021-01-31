TNI Evening News Headlines – January 31, 2021

By Sagarika Satapathy
igloo cafe in Gulmarg
Odisha News

➡️ Pulse Polio Immunisation campaign begins across Odisha today.

➡️ Ganja worth around 2 Crore seized from Koraput and Berhampur in the last 2 days.

➡️ Bhagyashree Sahu of Rourkela gets PM Modi’s recognition in ‘Maan Ki Baat’ for her stone painting works.

➡️ Cold wave conditions return to Odisha; Yellow Warning issued over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh and Angul.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 7 local Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours; taking the total positive cases to 31868 in the Capital City.

➡️ 141 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 332103.

➡️ Dr. Shova Mishra CDM & PHO Nabrangpur received award & certificate on behalf of All COVID Women Health Warriors of Odisha from Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on the foundation day of NCW at New Delhi.

COVID Women Health Warriors of Odisha from Union Minister Prakash JavadekarIndia News

➡️ Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021-22 tomorrow.

➡️ Delhi Congress passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi President of the party from immediate effect.

➡️ PM Modi chairs all-party meet on Budget Session.

➡️ Punjab CM calls all-party meet on Feb 2 to discuss farmers’ agitation.

➡️ Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal meets Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur border.

➡️ Indian Air Force will focus on ₹1.3 lakh crore deal for 114 fighter jets – Mint

➡️ Jammu and Kashmir: Tourists flock to newly opened igloo cafe in Gulmarg that serves hot food and drink on tables made of ice and snow.

➡️ Covid vaccination drive: India ranks fifth in the world while the total active cases have dropped to 1.68 lakh with just 1.57% of total cases.

➡️ Kerala reports 5,266 new COVID19 cases today.

➡️ Freelance journalist arrested for ‘misbehaving’ with police at farmers’ protest site in Singhu border.

➡️ Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala discharged from Bengaluru hospital after recovering from COVID-19.

➡️ PM Modi to visit West Bengal on February 7.

➡️ Farmers protest: Naresh Tikait says ‘govt should release our men, prepare platform for talks.

➡️ Number of pilgrims permitted to visit Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine shall be revised to 25,000: J&K Govt.

➡️ Myntra changes its logo after a complaint was filed against the signage terming it as ‘offensive’ and ‘insulting’ to women.

World News

➡️ NASA’s Perseverance rover to land on Mars on February 18.

