TNI Evening News Headlines – January 31, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Pulse Polio Immunisation campaign begins across Odisha today.

➡️ Ganja worth around 2 Crore seized from Koraput and Berhampur in the last 2 days.

➡️ Bhagyashree Sahu of Rourkela gets PM Modi’s recognition in ‘Maan Ki Baat’ for her stone painting works.

➡️ Cold wave conditions return to Odisha; Yellow Warning issued over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh and Angul.

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 7 local Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours; taking the total positive cases to 31868 in the Capital City.

➡️ 141 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 332103.

➡️ Dr. Shova Mishra CDM & PHO Nabrangpur received award & certificate on behalf of All COVID Women Health Warriors of Odisha from Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on the foundation day of NCW at New Delhi.

India News

➡️ Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2021-22 tomorrow.

➡️ Delhi Congress passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi President of the party from immediate effect.

➡️ PM Modi chairs all-party meet on Budget Session.

➡️ Punjab CM calls all-party meet on Feb 2 to discuss farmers’ agitation.

➡️ Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal meets Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur border.

➡️ Indian Air Force will focus on ₹1.3 lakh crore deal for 114 fighter jets – Mint

➡️ Jammu and Kashmir: Tourists flock to newly opened igloo cafe in Gulmarg that serves hot food and drink on tables made of ice and snow.

➡️ Covid vaccination drive: India ranks fifth in the world while the total active cases have dropped to 1.68 lakh with just 1.57% of total cases.

➡️ Kerala reports 5,266 new COVID19 cases today.

➡️ Freelance journalist arrested for ‘misbehaving’ with police at farmers’ protest site in Singhu border.

➡️ Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala discharged from Bengaluru hospital after recovering from COVID-19.

➡️ PM Modi to visit West Bengal on February 7.

➡️ Farmers protest: Naresh Tikait says ‘govt should release our men, prepare platform for talks.

➡️ Number of pilgrims permitted to visit Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine shall be revised to 25,000: J&K Govt.

➡️ Myntra changes its logo after a complaint was filed against the signage terming it as ‘offensive’ and ‘insulting’ to women.

World News

➡️ NASA’s Perseverance rover to land on Mars on February 18.